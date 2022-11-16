Man Dies In Risky Stunt Dancing Atop A Moving 18-Wheeler On The Freeway

Mel Stoutsenberger / EyeEm via Getty Images

The Houston Police Department said in a statement Monday that a 25-year-old man who was seen dancing on top of an 18-wheeler as it traveled down a Texas freeway died after he was knocked off of the vehicle.

Authorities said the unidentified man “jumped or climbed” onto the truck’s trailer, unbeknownst to the driver.

“The male then began dancing and possibly recording himself,” police said in a release.

As the red Kenworth tractor-trailer truck was traveling southbound on Eastex Freeway (North U.S. Highway 59) on Nov. 10, it passed underneath the Tuam Street bridge, knocking the man off the trailer onto the freeway’s main lanes.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. They added that the driver was not impaired at the time of the accident and was questioned and released.