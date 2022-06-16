Man Dies After Train Doors Trap Pants And Drag Him Along Tracks

A Brooklyn man died in New York City Thursday after an unfortunate accident on the subway.

The New York Police Department told HuffPost via email that they responded to a call late Wednesday night at Brooklyn’s Avenue M station. Marcus Bryant, 37, was found by police “unconscious and unresponsive with trauma about the body.”

Bryant was exiting the Q train when his pants got stuck in the car’s automated doors, police told The New York Times. But the Metropolitan Transportation Authority contradicted those accounts saying he got stuck between the train and the platform, and then fell into the tracks.

A shot of a Brooklyn subway station in 2021. Gary Hershorn via Getty Images

Richard Davey, the president of New York City Transit — the division of the M.T.A. that oversees the subway ― said a second train entered the station soon after, but it was not clear if Bryant was struck by that train.

Police told The Times they would defer to the M.T.A.’s investigation.

The NYPD told HuffPost that soon after police arrived, EMS transported Bryant to Maimonides Hospital where he later died from his injuries early Thursday. The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

Davey said at a news conference Thursday afternoon they “do not believe this was a door incident,” however the M.T.A. has been previously dogged by concerns about safety. A Goldman Sachs employee, Daniel Enriquez, was shot and killed on the same Q line in late May. In April, a gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn train during the morning commute, wounding 10 passengers. And in January, Michelle Go was killed after she was pushed onto the tracks at the Times Square station.

