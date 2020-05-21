Ismael Fernández hadn’t seen his family’s donkey, Baldomera, for more than two months.

But when they reunited following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in some parts of southern Spain on Monday, it was a sight to behold.

Video going viral shows Fernández, fearing the donkey wouldn’t recognize him, calling out for the 5-year-old animal on a hillside. The donkey responds and quickly approaches. Fernández, rubbing the donkey’s forehead, bursts into tears and Baldomera begins braying.

Check out the video here:

Malaga-based Fernández shared the video of the sweet encounter at his family’s country home, some 20 miles away in El Borge, to Facebook on Monday. He wasn’t embarrassed to be heard crying in the clip because it was a demonstration of “unconditional love,” he wrote.

Fernández has since set up an Instagram account in the name of the donkey, who was a gift to his father Antonio upon his retirement two years ago, reported local newspaper Diario del Sur. He didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for further information.