Man Who Kept Girl In Dog Cage, Sexually Assaulted Her Won't Serve Prison Time

Wysolovski met the victim when she was 15 in an online chat room for people with eating disorders, the AJC reports. The girl, who had anorexia, was unhappy at home and Wysolovski eventually convinced her to come live with him after she turned 16, the age of consent in Georgia.

Prosecutor Michael DeTardo said during the plea hearing that Wysolovski and the victim initially agreed to enter into a sexual relationship involving BDSM and simulating non-consensual sex acts. The victim also asked Wysolovski to control her eating habits as part of the BDSM relationship. Wysolovski, however, began abusing the boundaries, refusing to use safe words and resorting to physical violence when the victim did not comply with his demands. He later force fed or sexually assaulted the victim as punishment, and repeatedly held her in the dog cage over the course of the year she was with him.