Man Kicks Woman On Subway. Bystanders Shoot Video. Police Make Arrest.

New York police arrested a 36-year-old Yonkers man Saturday in a brutal subway attack on a 78-year-old woman earlier this month that several passengers filmed on their phones, authorities said.

Marc Gomez was arrested in Lower Manhattan, the police said. The attack, in which the women was repeatedly kicked in the head and upper part of her body, happened on a No. 2 train in the Bronx around 3 a.m. on March 10, Chief Dermot F. Shea said on Twitter.

The subject wanted for the brutal subway attack of an elderly woman IS IN CUSTODY. The victim was treated & released from the hospital & is getting the care, advocacy & support needed. Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance. Add’l details to follow. pic.twitter.com/W4rFRDeuq2 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 23, 2019

Several passengers captured the attack on cellphone video but no one made a move to halt it. No calls were made to 911, WPIX television reported, but people can be heard oohing and aahing on the videos.

As the man exited the train, he said, “WorldStar that,” referring to a website that posts video of violent altercations, The New York Times said.

Police said the woman rode one more stop after the attacker left the train and then was treated by emergency services personnel for bleeding, swelling and cuts to her face, BuzzFeed said.

The police said Gomez was arrested after they received an anonymous tip. He has been charged with felony assault.