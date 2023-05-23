Man Killed Moments After Helping Ducks Safely Cross A Road

A father-of-two was killed in Rocklin, California, just after he helped a family of ducks safely cross an intersection.

Casey Rivara was returning to his vehicle following his good deed Thursday when he was fatally struck by another vehicle being driven by a teenage motorist, Rocklin Police said in a statement.

“The driver remained at the scene” and “emergency first responders arrived to assist” but Rivara, 41, was declared dead soon after, police added.

The incident remains under investigation.

No arrest was made.