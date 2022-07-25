Man Killed After Lyft Driver Kicks Him And Friends Out On Highway

Sticker for Lyft on the back of a car. Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

A Lyft driver’s rash decisions have led to tragedy.

Sidney Wolf, 43, of Clarksburg, Maryland, died early Sunday after his ride-share driver kicked him and five friends out on Delaware’s Coastal Highway in Dewey Beach, Delaware State Police said.

HuffPost reached out to Lyft for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Wolf and his friends hired the Lyft at approximately 1:44 a.m., and an argument broke out between the group and the driver during their trip, according to law enforcement. As a result, the Lyft driver terminated the ride, pulled over and kicked all six passengers out of the vehicle.

As the passengers were stepping out of the car, an oncoming 2016 Toyota Corolla tried to change lanes to avoid striking the Lyft parked on the highway, police said.

While the 27-year-old man driving the Corolla changed lanes, he did not see Wolf, who had just exited the Lyft and was standing in the roadway, according to law enforcement. Wolf was struck by the Corolla and was later pronounced dead on the scene. His five friends survived the incident without any injuries.

The man driving the Corolla immediately pulled over after the crash, but the Lyft driver fled the scene with his vehicle, according to authorities.

