Man Killed While Protecting Pregnant Wife, Son In Home Invasion

A Texas father was fatally shot on Saturday protecting his 4-year-old son during a daytime home invasion.
Juvenal Antero, 24, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting after two people “forced their way” into his family’s apartment, Dallas police said in a press release.
According to the release, police responded to reports of a shooting at around 2:40 p.m. They found Antero had been shot and took him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police said the suspects left the home following the break-in. In an email to HuffPost on Thursday, a police spokesperson said there had been no update in Antero’s case.
Antero’s wife, Elizabel Cardenas, described the incident in an interview with ABC affiliate WFAA, saying she and their 4-year-old son were home at the time.
Cardenas told the outlet the two individuals knocked on their door asking for a plunger before forcing their way into the home.
“I’m slamming the door on his hand, and I’m holding the door with all the strength that I could pull,” Cardenas said.
According to Cardenas, Antero grabbed his gun and jumped in front of their 4-year-old to protect him, but was shot.
“We were his everything. We were all that mattered to him,” Cardenas said.
Cardenas told NBC affiliate KXAS-TV she is 11 weeks pregnant, and that her husband was excited to see sonogram images and hear the unborn child’s heartbeat at an upcoming appointment.
“My son keeps asking me, when is my dad going to be alive again? Things that no child is supposed to witness or supposed to ask,” Cardenas told KXAS. “I don’t wish this on anyone.”