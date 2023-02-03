What's Hot

Mystery Man Leaves Human Jawbone At California Police Station

The unidentified man left what appeared to be animal remains and the jawbone, the San Bernardino Police Department said.
AP
San Bernadino Police Dept.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A man walked into a Southern California police station, left a human jawbone and other items and then left, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday in the city of San Bernardino, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The unidentified man left what appeared to be animal remains and the jawbone, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a social media post.

The man left and officers were unable to locate him.

It was not immediately known whether the remains were real until the coroner’s office determined one of the bones was a human jawbone, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo showing a bearded man.

