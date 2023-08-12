Man Pleads Guilty To Sending Bomb Threat To Election Official Across The Country

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Friday to sending a bomb threat to an Arizona state election official in early 2021, the Justice Department announced.

James W. Clark, 38, was accused of targeting the unnamed official in a message sent via a contact form on the Arizona secretary of state’s website.

Prosecutors say Clark sent a note on Feb. 14, 2021, reading, “Your attorney general needs to resign by Tuesday February 16th by 9 am or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated.”

At the time, Arizona’s attorney general was Republican Mark Brnovich. It is not clear who Clark was threatening.

Court records show that Clark was initially arrested and released on personal recognizance last summer.

His threat is just one of many that were made after the 2020 election, particularly in states like Arizona where former President Donald Trump contested his loss at the polls by spreading unfounded theories about how elections were carried out. An Iowa man accused of targeting Brnovich and another Arizona election official pleaded guilty back in April, after claiming he was “a victim of a crime” that was “the theft of the 2020 election.”

Brnovich, however, was later reported to have taken steps to aid Trump, allegedly burying findings from investigators that showed there was no threat to the sanctity of Arizona’s election. He was succeeded earlier this year by Democrat Kris Mayes, who has pledged to protect voting rights.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland directed resources to form an Election Threats Task Force in the summer of 2021, a couple of months after taking office in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in Washington.