Man Fatally Shot In Brooklyn While Reserving Parking Spots For 'Law & Order' Filming

A man was fatally shot in Brooklyn, New York, early Tuesday morning while reserving parking spaces so an episode of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” could be filmed on the block.

The victim, Johnny Pizarro of Queens, New York, was sitting in his car around 5:15 a.m. in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood when an unknown person opened his car door and shot him, the New York City Police Department told HuffPost in a statement.

Pizarro was found with “multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck” and was unresponsive when paramedics arrived at the scene, according to the police statement. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Pizarro was 31.

The victim was working for a company that holds parking spots for movie and television productions, ABC 7 reported. Filming was to take place on the Greenpoint block for an episode of the NBC crime drama.