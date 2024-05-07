CrimeDrake

Security Guard Shot While Working Outside Drake's Toronto Mansion

The man was taken to a hospital in serious condition following the early morning shooting involving an unidentified vehicle, police said.
Nina Golgowski
Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

A security guard was shot and seriously wounded while standing outside the Toronto home of Canadian rapper Drake early Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed.

The man was working security outside the property’s front gate when an unknown individual opened fire around 2 a.m. Several suspects then took off in an unknown vehicle, Toronto police said.

“I cannot confirm if Drake was home at the time the incident occurred, but I can tell you that we are in contact with his team and they are cooperating,” Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk said at a press conference.

It wasn't immediately known whether Drake, pictured here in 2016, was at the property at the time of the shooting.
Krawczyk said police are unable to comment on a possible motive, reasoning that it’s still too early into the investigation. He said police have obtained some video evidence that captures the incident, though he added they are working on “video quality issues.”

The victim, who was not immediately identified, remained hospitalized as of late Tuesday morning in serious condition, Krawczyk said.

The incident came amid an escalating war of words between Drake and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, with both artists trading lyrical blows and unverified accusations in diss tracks over the past several weeks.

Drake’s home served as the cover art for “Not Like Us,” Lamar’s latest song about the “Certified Lover Boy” artist. The image showcased an aerial photo of the home with sex offender warning symbols posted over it. Lamar previously accused Drake of having “sex offenders” on payroll at his OVO record label on a song called “Meet the Grahams.”

Drake and Lamar’s agents did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

