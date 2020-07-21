Man Steals Massive Dildo From Sex Shop And He's Still At Large

A masked thief was still at large after he casually exited a Las Vegas adult store in broad daylight with a 3-foot, 40-pound dildo hoisted onto his shoulder. (See the security footage below.)

He “just picked it up and walked out with it,” Laura, a store employee who declined to give her last name, told HuffPost on Tuesday.

TMZ, which obtained surveillance footage of the July 14 theft at the Deja Vu Love Boutique in Las Vegas, reported that the man stuffed the stolen phallus into his car and made a “clean getaway.”

Laura said the stolen good is actually a sex toy named Moby that retails for $1,250.

If the crook gets caught, he’ll surely be subject to the penal code.