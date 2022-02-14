Bold Fan Storms The Field, Gets Tackled By Security During Super Bowl 2022

An unidentified fan is tackled by security after running onto the field during the second half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, in Inglewood, California. Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

A bold fan decided to run onto the field during the Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

A video of the fan was posted on Twitter by Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg.

Advertisement

“What you probably didn’t see on TV: This idiot, who likely spent thousands for his ticket, just ran across the field and got decked by security,” Feinberg tweeted.

In the video, a person holding some white material runs down the field at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The fan barrels toward the players and zigzags around the field before getting knocked down by security.

What you probably didn’t see on TV: This idiot, who likely spent thousands for his ticket, just ran across the field and got decked by security. pic.twitter.com/1ksZhIkcGk — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) February 14, 2022

The video has been viewed nearly 23,000 times as of Sunday night.