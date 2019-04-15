Man Sues Parents For Destroying His $29,000 Porn Collection

An Indiana man is suing his parents for a pretty ballsy act: destroying his very valuable porn collection.

The man, who is being identified only as “Charlie,” claims the porn stash has an estimated value of $28,940.72 according to WXMI TV, and includes more than 400 VHS tapes, more than 1,600 DVDs, 160-plus CDs, and 70 sex toys, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Charlie is seeking a total of $86,822.16, which includes the value of the missing items and the amount it would cost to replace them.

Some of the films worthy of inclusion include “Frisky Business” and “Big Bad Grannies,” according to The Associated Press.

Things came to a head this week after Charlie filed a lawsuit against his parents. According to court documents, he moved to his parents’ home in Grand Haven, Michigan, in October 2016 while going through a divorce.

Although Charlie stayed with his parents for about 10 months, he was asked to leave in August 2017, after what WXMI TV termed a domestic situation.

A few months later, the parents traveled to Indiana to drop off their son’s possessions, but didn’t include his massive porn collection.

That aroused Charlie to file a police report about the trashed porn collection with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, but the prosecutor’s office declined to file charges against his parents.

A month after filing the police report, Charlie sent an email to his dad explaining his situation.

“If you had a problem with my belongings, you should have stated that at the time and I would have gone elsewhere. Instead you choose to keep quiet and behave vindictively,” he said, according to ABC News.

According to the lawsuit, his father responded saying he was doing his son a favor.