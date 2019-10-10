Man Had 3-Inch Tweezers Stuck In Urethra For 4 Long Years

A 22-year-old man in Saudi Arabia really found himself in a pinch: He had a pair of three-inch tweezers stuck in his urethra.

Even more cringe-inducing: The man lived with the tweezers in his penis for four years, according to a report in the May issue of Urology Case Reports that is just now going viral.

The patient became a part of medical history when he decided to visit a clinic in Saudi Arabia to deal with that nagging tweezer issue on his private parts.

X-rays, one of which can be seen below, showed that “long foreign body” was actually a metal forceps slightly more than three inches long stuck in the anterior urethra.

The man denied having any urological symptoms, fevers or chills and was able to pass urine normally.

During the physical examinations, doctors noticed both his bladder and the opening to his urethra were normal-sized. But there was also “a palpable long foreign body from the mid-shaft of the penis to beyond the penoscrotal junction.”

Courtesy of Urology Case Reports

Once the tweezers were discovered, the patient was taken to the operating room and placed under general anesthesia so that they could be removed.

Doctors had their hands full.

In order to keep the tweezers closed so they wouldn’t rip open the urethra, the surgeons had to squeeze them shut through the man’s penis ― a procedure described in the report as the “external pressure technique.”

After the tweezers were removed, doctors sent the man home with a recommendation that he be evaluated by a psychiatrist.

The man reportedly refused and has also avoided seeing the outpatient department.

Although the report does not specifically how or why the tweezers got stuck in the man, it does mention that in rare cases, men have been known to insert objects into their urethra for sexual gratification.

“In the vast majority of cases, the patients feel guilty and humiliated and, therefore, often delay asking for medical help,” the report said.