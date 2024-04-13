Man Who Killed Kindergartener In Road Rage Incident Sentenced

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Southern California man who fatally shot a 6-year-old boy on his way to kindergarten was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life in prison.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 26, fired a single shot from his car after the boy’s mother gave him the middle finger during a road rage incident in 2021.

The bullet struck 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who was sitting in his car seat in the rear of the car. Eriz and his girlfriend, Wynne Lee, fled the scene and were arrested two weeks later after a statewide manhunt.

Eriz was found guilty in January of second-degree murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle. During Eriz’s sentencing on Friday, Superior Court Judge Richard King recounted the terrifying moment Leos was shot.

“I don’t think the English language can even attempt, for anybody, to even describe what Aiden’s mother went through after he said ‘ouch,’” King said. “She pulls over, and her little boy dies in her arms.”

Lee has been charged with one count each of accessory after the fact and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle. She has pleaded not guilty.

During his sentencing, Eriz apologized to Leos’ family.