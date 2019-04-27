1 Dead, 3 Others Injured In Shooting At California Synagogue

Police have detained a 19-year-old suspect shortly after responding to reports of a shooting near a San Diego synagogue on Saturday afternoon. One person has died and at three others were injured.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wuHYb57BW0 — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

The man was detained near the synagogue Chabad of Poway and St. John of Damascus Orthodox Church.

At a press conference, officials said an older female died but that the three other victims are in stable condition.

After shooting inside the temple, the suspect was spotted by a Border Patrol agent who opened fire on the teen but missed, officials said. The suspect later turned himself over to police.

The synagogue was hosting its Passover holiday celebration, which was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., just a half hour before the shooting incident. 10News reported. The celebration was set to end at 7 p.m. with a final Passover meal.

Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.), whose district covers part of San Diego County, said in a tweet more must be done to combat extremism and gun violence.

I am closely monitoring the situation at Congregation Chabad in Poway. Thank you to all of the first responders on the scene and law enforcement who detained a suspect. We must do more to address the hate behind this attack and end the epidemic of gun violence in this country. — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) April 27, 2019

Saturday also marked the six-month anniversary of the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh by a white supremacist that left 11 people dead.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.