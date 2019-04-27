1 Dead, 3 Others Injured In Shooting At California Synagogue

Police have detained a 19-year-old suspect shortly after responding to reports of a shooting near a San Diego synagogue on Saturday afternoon. One person has died and at three others were injured.
The man was detained near the synagogue Chabad of Poway and St. John of Damascus Orthodox Church.
At a press conference, officials said an older female died but that the three other victims are in stable condition.
After shooting inside the temple, the suspect was spotted by a Border Patrol agent who opened fire on the teen but missed, officials said. The suspect later turned himself over to police.
The synagogue was hosting its Passover holiday celebration, which was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., just a half hour before the shooting incident. 10News reported. The celebration was set to end at 7 p.m. with a final Passover meal.
Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.), whose district covers part of San Diego County, said in a tweet more must be done to combat extremism and gun violence.
Saturday also marked the six-month anniversary of the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh by a white supremacist that left 11 people dead.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Carla Russo contributed reporting.