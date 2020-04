NOW PLAYING

Managing Anxiety in a Pandemic: A Conversation with HuffPost Wellness Editors

We are all struggling to make sense of the changes we must make in our daily lives as COVID-19 cases spread across the country. Please join Kate Palmer, head of HuffPost Life, as she interviews Lindsay Holmes, senior editor for wellness, about how to cope. Kate and Lindsay will talk about their experiences covering the pandemic, share tips and answer questions from you on self-care, stress and more.