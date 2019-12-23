'Mandalorian' Actor Savagely Rips 'Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker'

Brickbats fired from within the “Star Wars” family don’t always stay there.

Jake Cannavale, an actor in the “Star Wars” Disney Plus spinoff series “The Mandalorian,” just ripped “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” a new universe on social media, according to outlets.

He called the final entry in the nine-film saga “hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute fucking failure.”

“Went to see it last night and I woke up still mad,” he wrote in an Instagram story, per Digital Spy, which posted screengrabs of it. “Like… it rendered the entire new trilogy completely useless. There were more plot holes than there was plot. The amount of ‘by the ways’ was absolutely infuriating. Rise of Skywalker (btw dumbass title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me.”

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images Jake Cannavale just burned his own bridge, one commenter wrote.

Cannavale’s comments emerged as “Skywalker” raked in a hefty box-office haul over the weekend. The director, J.J. Abrams, said Friday that fans who criticized the movie were “right” but tempered that remark by adding that those who loved the film were also right. The film received a relatively low CinemaScore grade of B+ but Cannavale’s comments equate more with an F.

“I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie,” he added, per The Daily Beast.

Cannavale, the 24-year-old son of Emmy-winning actor Bobby Cannavale, played aspiring bounty hunter Toro Calican who teams up with the title character in a recent episode of “The Mandalorian.” But going scorched-earth on the space saga may have jeopardized his prospects for other roles, Instagram commenters said. One wrote “R.I.P.” for his acting career and another chided him for “burning your own bridge.”