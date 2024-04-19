Mandisa, the Grammy-winning Christian-music singer and “American Idol” alum, has died, her rep told HuffPost on Friday. She was 47.
“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” the rep said. “At this time, we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”
Mandisa won a Grammy in 2014 for her album “Overcomer” in the best contemporary Christian album category. She was nominated for four other Grammys.
Before she forged a career in spiritual music, the Nashville, Tennessee-based performer wowed the judges on “American Idol” in 2006. She sang Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’” for her audition and quickly generated a chorus of “yes” votes from Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.
“Terrific,” Cowell said. “Everything I hoped you would be you were.”
Mandisa would go on to finish ninth, reported TMZ, which confirmed her death through her father.
“Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart,” said David Pierce, a spokesperson for K-LOVE, a Nashville Christian radio station that often played her music. The station reported that she died at her home in Nashville, as did WZTV.
The performer grew up in California and later attended Fisk University in Nashville before gaining recognition on “Idol.”
Her career was not without controversy. After her stint on the network talent competition, she told the Advocate in an interview that she would not be comfortable singing at a gay event and that “I’m not an advocate for [being gay], so it’s nothing I would take part in.”
The platinum-selling singer released five full-length projects and one Christmas LP, according to K-LOVE.