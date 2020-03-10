Mandy Moore Won't Let Coronavirus Fears Halt Her Return To The Stage Just Yet

Mandy Moore isn’t letting concerns over the coronavirus outbreak dampen her long-awaited return to music, at least for now.

The “This Is Us” star appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday to mark the release of “Silver Landings,” her first new album in 11 years. To promote it, she’s slated to embark on a 29-city U.S. tour on March 20, the timing of which she acknowledged “couldn’t be any worse.”

“It’s sort of precarious timing, but hopefully everything will unfold the way it’s supposed to,” Moore told DeGeneres. “I miss performing. Honestly, making this record, to me, was a conduit to being able to go on the road. I miss being onstage, I miss the adrenaline of performing live and having a band behind me. It’s my first love.”

During the show, Moore took the stage for a moving performance of her new single, “Save a Little for Yourself.”

The 35-year-old originally shot to fame in the late 1990s as a teen pop artist, with such hits as “Candy” and “I Wanna Be with You.”

Eventually, her artistic pursuits became more heavily focused on acting. In a 2019 New York Times interview, she claimed her earlier efforts to release new music were thwarted by ex-husband Ryan Adams, who denied the allegations.

In 2018, she married Taylor Goldsmith, the lead singer of the folk-rock band Dawes. Her new husband, she said, helped her overcome her self-doubt and return to the studio last year.

“It’s pretty dreamy, yeah,” she said. “He always is playing the piano or playing guitar.”

Noting that the couple’s cat Figaro often joins them in “harmonizing,” she added, “We have a little vocal trio.”