Mandy Moore Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Child

Mandy Moore is about to kick off a deeply personal new chapter.

The “This Is Us” star announced on Instagram Thursday that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting their first child.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021,” Moore wrote, alongside a trio of intimate, black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith canoodling.

The 36-year-old actor and singer has previously expressed her interest in becoming a mom. She’s even credited her “This Is Us” character, Rebecca Pearson, with affirming her interest in starting a family.

“I feel a kinship with her,” she told E! News in 2017. “I was most concerned about feeling maternal, not having children myself. But being part of a project like this definitely makes my ovaries start kicking. ...I want kids sooner than later.”

Moore and Goldsmith, who is the lead singer of the folk rock band Dawes, will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in November. The pair collaborated on Moore’s latest album, “Silver Landings,” released in March.

Celebrating her husband’s birthday in August, Moore wrote on Instagram, “Your inherent light, humility, grace, humor, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms.”