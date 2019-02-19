Mandy Moore Details 'Unhealthy,' 'Lonely' Marriage To Ryan Adams

Mandy Moore opened up about her doomed marriage to musician Ryan Adams during an episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that aired Monday.
The heartbreakingly honest interview comes just a week after the singer said her former husband inflicted psychological abuse on her in a bombshell New York Times report.
Six other women also came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Adams in the report.
Moore told Maron that she felt like a “mother” to her former husband, whom she was married to from 2009 to 2016, and said that she “was living my life for him.”
The “This Is Us” actress said that her career suffered because of Adams.
“I couldn’t do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and who wouldn’t let me do anything else,” she said.
“I would do little jobs — it’s not like I completely stopped working,” the actress added. “But it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home.”
In addition to her career, Moore revealed that she felt like she was falling apart because of the relationship’s “entirely unhealthy dynamic.”
“I felt like I was drowning,” Moore said. “It was so untenable and unsustainable, and it was so lonely.”
These days, Moore is much happier in her life, career and relationships. Shortly after she left Adams, the singer scored one of the biggest critically acclaimed roles of her life on “This Is Us.”
She also’s also since remarried, tying the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith in 2018.
Moore said the two have even written music together that they’re ready to put out into the world.
“We have things written, ready to go,” she recently revealed to People. “Our hiatus starts soon, so I’m getting ready to go in the studio.”
Adams meanwhile responded to the New York Times allegations via Twitter on Feb. 13 after the report came out, claiming some parts of the article were “upsettingly inaccurate.”
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-866-331-9474 or text “loveis” to 22522 for the National Dating Abuse Helpline.