Mandy Moore's Crucial Message To 'This Is Us' Fans About Mental Health

“This Is Us” has generated millions of fans and probably even more used tissues thanks to its emotional plots over the course of three seasons. One particularly poignant aspect of the show is how it tackles mental health conditions like anxiety, depression and addiction ― something star Mandy Moore is exceptionally proud of.

Moore told HuffPost that, although the conversation around mental health has shifted in the last few years, there’s still a lot of work to be done to change society’s attitudes around mental illness. She’s glad the show is putting a spotlight on these issues through relatable characters such as Randall, Toby and Kevin.

“It’s important to continue to try to take away some of the stigma around mental health issues,” she said. “I hope that by talking about it on this big television show, that people can see it’s not something that should be stigmatized. We have the ability to talk about it, see it and recognize that it’s normal.”

Moore also said that she hopes fans of “This Is Us” who are struggling with their mental health feel validated and know that there’s power in seeking help.

“The show is letting people see that everybody from every walk of life could potentially be feeling the same way that you are or suffering from this in some form or another,” she said. “You’re not an anomaly, and you’re not alone. [Mental illness] can take different shapes, forms and sizes on different people, but it is conquerable. There are means to getting through it. Realize that you do matter.”

The actress certainly puts her own advice into practice. In the past she revealed that she’s a big fan of therapy, which is something she said she still does today when she needs it.

“You’ve got to listen to yourself when issues bubble up to the surface,” she added.

One of those issues could arguably be her busy schedule, which includes filming for “This Is Us” along with being a women’s health advocate. In 2017, she partnered with the campaign Her Life, Her Adventures to inform women about their birth control options, and recently she teamed up with the wellness and supplement brand Nature’s Way. Moore said when her life is overly chaotic, resulting in a bad day, she tries to extend herself a little self-compassion.

“I let myself know that it’s OK to feel my feelings, and that I’m a human being who is fallible and can make mistakes. I’m OK to have a down day, but tomorrow is a new day,” she said.

“I know that sounds so simplistic, but to not allow yourself to feel those feelings I think is doing yourself a disservice. We all have those down days for one reason or another ― whether we’re stressed out, or we don’t feel great about ourselves, or someone hurt our feelings or whatever the case may be. Give yourself a day to sit in those feelings and then know tomorrow is a fresh start.”