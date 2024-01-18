Mandy Moore Says She Was Given A ‘Slim Chance’ Of Being Pregnant

Mandy Moore knew that she “always wanted to be a mom,” but she didn’t know if motherhood would happen for her, the actor revealed on Instagram Wednesday.
“Before bringing my two boys into the world with my love, [Taylor Goldsmith], I was a mom to many many cats and at times, just as many dogs (and admittedly today, I still am)” she wrote in a candid caption.
“But there was a time when I thought I might not be able to have kids,” the singer revealed.
“I remember when the doctor told me there was a slim chance of getting pregnant… and then lo and behold to our surprise, I became pregnant with Gus,” she said.
The “Walk to Remember” actor previously spoke about her issues with fertility in 2021, as doctors identified potential roadblocks that would possibly prevent her from getting pregnant.
“I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there,” Moore said in an interview with Romper. “It was nice to have a plan and to know ‘Okay, well this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.’”
When she did end up getting pregnant, Moore said the same health issues prevented her from being able to relax in her first trimester.
“Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it,” she told the outlet. “I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks.”
Moore and her husband now have two children: August “Gus” Harrison, who is almost 3, and Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, 1.