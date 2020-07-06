Mandy Moore Reacts To Ex-Husband Ryan Adams' Apology: 'I’ve Not Heard From Him'

If Mandy Moore was looking for an apology from ex-husband Ryan Adams, she certainly wasn’t expecting to hear about it secondhand.

But the “This Is Us” star, who was married to the rock singer for seven years, said that she only learned Adams had admitted wrongdoing through his public essay published Friday, nearly a year and a half after several women, including Moore, accused of him sexual misconduct and other abuses.

In an interview with “Today” on Monday, Moore responded to Adams’ sweeping mea culpa for past “harmful” behavior and how he’s “mistreated” people in his life.

“You know it’s challenging because I feel like, in many ways, I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” Moore told Hoda Kotb.

She added: “Speaking for myself, I’ve not heard from him. I’m not looking for an apology necessarily, but l do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.”

Mandy Moore talks about her ex-husband Ryan Adams’ public apology over the weekend regarding allegations of abuse. pic.twitter.com/MQ8j2nvY2L — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2020

Moore was one of seven women who accused Adams of sexual and emotional abuse in a New York Times exposé in February 2019, which detailed a pattern of manipulative and controlling behavior for Adams’ sexual gain.

In the article, she said that Adams effectively stunted her music career during her mid-to-late 20s by blocking her “ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time.” She also described Adams as psychologically abusive during their marriage, saying he would lash out at her by booking studio time to record songs with other women that the couple had written together.

Music, she told The New York Times, was a “point of control” in their relationship, with Adams frequently demeaning her talent. She recalled him telling her, “You’re not a real musician because you don’t play an instrument.”

At the time, Adams denied Moore’s claims through his lawyer, who told the Times that her account was “completely inconsistent with [Adams’] view of the relationship” and that he supported Moore’s “well-deserved professional success.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams, then a married couple, in 2012.

In Adams’ apology, released in The Daily Mail, he didn’t mention Moore or any of the other women he’s harmed by name, but wrote that he’s since made “significant changes in my life,” including seeking out professional help and getting sober.

“I know full well that any apology from me probably won’t be accepted by those I’ve hurt. I get that and I also understand that there’s no going back,” Adams wrote. “To a lot of people this will just seem like the same empty bullshit apology that I’ve always used when I was called out, and all I can say is, this time it is different.” Moore, whose acting career saw a resurgence due to her role on the hit NBC drama “This Is Us,” released her first album in 11 years titled “Silver Landings” in March. Her now-husband, Taylor Goldsmith of the rock band Dawes, co-wrote all of the songs on the album with Moore.

