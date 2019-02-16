Mandy Moore Ready To Return To Music Following Ryan Adams Allegations

According to People, Moore said she would be recording new music ― which she has written with husband Taylor Goldsmith ― when “This Is Us” goes on hiatus.

“We have things written, ready to go,” she said. “Our hiatus starts soon, so I’m getting ready to go in the studio.”

Last week, Moore was one of seven women to come forward and accuse Adams of sexual misconduct and manipulative behavior.

Speaking to The New York Times, Moore said that “music was a point of control” in her marriage to the musician, which lasted from 2009 to 2016. She said she considered him psychologically abusive and that he hindered her musical career.

“I want to make music,” she said. “I’m not going to let Ryan stop me.”

While Moore’s last studio album, “Amanda Leigh,” was released almost a decade ago, the 34-year-old has occasionally sung on “This Is Us”.