Mandy Moore Got A Hollywood Star, But We Got 'A Walk To Remember' Reunion

Mandy Moore celebrated her brand new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside her “A Walk to Remember” co-star Shane West and we can’t stop crying.

On Monday, West honored the 34-year-old, presenting her with the star and some sweet sentiments. The 40-year-old gave Moore a photo of the two of them on the “A Walk To Remember” set and recounted how the pair were complete opposites when they met.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

“I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and wearing eyeliner in my garage punk band or whatever, whatever that was. And you were killing it on the pop star scene,” said West. “I was trying to get you to listen to the Clash and the Ramones. You were not interested but you were very sweet about it. You stuck to your Fleetwood Mac, always Fleetwood Mac.”

West called the film a “wonderful experience in every way” and called Moore “an absolute gem” with a”ridiculous” smile that lights up a room.

“Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none. I always knew you were incredibly talented, and I always knew you were going to go on to do big things and amazing things, and you have… I couldn’t be more proud of you. I couldn’t be more happy for you,” the actor said.

Fans of “A Walk To Remember” will remember Moore’s good girl Jamie Sullivan falling for West’s bad boy Landon Carter. The movie has plenty of laughs and oh-so-many tears, but also this iconic scene:

While it has been a full 17 years since the movie came out, this editor hasn’t stopped hoping for a full-fledged reunion. West and Moore shared snapshots of the film and of themselves on their social pages for the film’s 15 year anniversary. There is still hope the 20th will give us more.

Keeping in line with their active social media presences, both Moore and West shared images from the Hollywood star ceremony on Instagram with endearing captions.