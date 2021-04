Over her two-plus decades in the spotlight, Mandy Moore has grown from teen pop princess to critically acclaimed actress. Her sense of style has joined her on this journey of growth.

From the long skirts, shiny fabrics and questionable accessories of the early 2000s to the bold gowns and neutral ensembles she’s sported in more recent years, Moore’s red carpet looks are often daring.

We’ve rounded up 63 photos of Mandy Moore’s style evolution, from bubble gum pop to designer chic.