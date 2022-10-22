Mandy Moore And Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy Together

Actor Mandy Moore and her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, have welcomed their second baby boy together.

The “This is Us” actor announced the arrival of her baby boy, Oscar Bennett, in an Instagram post on Friday. She shared a sweet photo of her cradling her newborn with Goldsmith admiring the little one nearby.

“Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” Moore wrote in the post’s caption. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size, and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words, and we are so grateful for our family of four!”

Moore and Goldsmith are also parents to 1-year-old August Harrison, aka Gus, whom they welcomed in February 2021.

Taylor Goldsmith and Mandy Moore at the Communities in Schools annual celebration on May 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea via Getty Images

Last week, Moore shared a photo of her embracing Gus as their family prepared to welcome her newborn baby. The singer said that her toddler likely sensed “change in the air” and that he would be “the best big brother ever.”

Moore and Goldsmith wed in November 2018. The following year, Moore celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a tribute to her husband on Instagram.