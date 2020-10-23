ENTERTAINMENT

Mandy Patinkin Fact-Checks Trump With His Most Famous 'Princess Bride' Line

The actor brings back Inigo Montoya to deliver a message to the president.

Actor Mandy Patinkin used a favorite line from a beloved “Princess Bride” character to debunk President Donald Trump after Thursday night’s debate

Trump, who has a history of both racist policy and racist statements, claimed several times that he’s the “least racist person” ― a line he has often turned to when accused of racism.

Patinkin shared a clip of Trump... then spoke the famous words of Inigo Montoya

Patinkin and “Princess Bride” castmates Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, Billy Crystal and director Rob Reiner reunited virtually last month for a table read to raise money for Democrats in the swing state of Wisconsin.

Patinkin followed up his Montoya message with a call to action: 

