Mandy Patinkin Fact-Checks Trump With His Most Famous 'Princess Bride' Line

Actor Mandy Patinkin used a favorite line from a beloved “Princess Bride” character to debunk President Donald Trump after Thursday night’s debate.
Trump, who has a history of both racist policy and racist statements, claimed several times that he’s the “least racist person” ― a line he has often turned to when accused of racism.
Patinkin shared a clip of Trump... then spoke the famous words of Inigo Montoya:
Patinkin and “Princess Bride” castmates Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Chris Sarandon, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, Billy Crystal and director Rob Reiner reunited virtually last month for a table read to raise money for Democrats in the swing state of Wisconsin.
Patinkin followed up his Montoya message with a call to action:
