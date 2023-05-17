Mandy Patinkin Trolls Elon Musk With The Perfect 'Princess Bride' Quote

Actor Mandy Patinkin is famous for playing swordsman Inigo Montoya in the 1987 classic “The Princess Bride.”

On Wednesday, he proved he also has a “rapier” wit, which he aimed toward Elon Musk on Twitter.

Patinkin’s jab at Musk happened in reference to an interview the eccentric billionaire gave to CNBC where he used one of Montoya’s famous lines to justify making controversial and sometimes false comments on Twitter even if it scares away advertisers.

“You know, I’m reminded of. There’s a scene in ‘The Princess Bride’ — great movie — where he confronts the person who killed his father and he says, ‘Offer me money, offer me power, I don’t care,’” Musk told his interviewer, David Faber.

“So you just don’t care?” Faber asked.

“I’ll say what I want to say and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it,” Musk responded.

Patinkin apparently thought Musk was missing the point, so on Wednesday, he responded to a tweet about the CNBC interview with another very famous quote from the same film:

“I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Patinkin’s tweet received, like “The Princess Bride” itself, rave reviews.

Patinkin has made other cutting comments recently.

Last week, he picketed outside Warner Bros. Discovery’s offices in New York amid the high-profile strike among TV and film writers, and carried a sign inspired by another one of his famous quotes from the film.

The sign read, “You Killed Residuals Prepare To Pay!” a reference to his line in the 1987 classic: “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die.”