Tearful Mandy Patinkin Shares Emotional ‘Princess Bride’ Story With Grieving Fan

Screen icon Mandy Patinkin shared an emotional memory of “The Princess Bride” with a fan who is grieving the recent loss of her father due to cancer.
TikToker Amanda Webb, who uses the handle @alaska_webb, said the film was one of her father’s favorites and asked about one of the movie’s most raw and emotional moments. It turns out Patinkin’s performance as Inigo Montoya in that scene was inspired by the death of his own father to the same disease.
In a clip now going viral, Patinkin and his wife, actor/writer Kathryn Grody, react to Webb’s video. Then, Patinkin shares the behind-the-scenes story as well as a few words on connecting with loved ones we’ve lost:
In follow-up tweets, Patinkin said shared grief “has been a huge part of our lives and a huge part of what forged our bond together” and suggested The Dinner Party as a place 20- and 30-somethings who’ve experienced loss can connect.
“It can be such a lonely kind of pain, but know there are so many others out there going through it,” Patinkin wrote, adding:
Webb posted a tearful follow-up on TikTok:
“I am so overwhelmed right now,” she said, then imagined how her father, Dan, would’ve reacted to Patinkin’s response.
“If he knew right now what was happening he would go, ’Oh shit, girlie, that’s pretty cool,” she said.