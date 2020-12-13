Police Respond To Shooting At Manhattan Cathedral; At Least 1 Person Injured

Police are responding to a shooting at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, one of the largest houses of worship in Manhattan, New York City officials said.

At least one suspect has been shot by police and is being transported to a local hospital with critical injuries, a spokesman for the New York City Police Department told HuffPost. Police recovered multiple weapons at the scene, according to the spokesman.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were multiple suspects or who was the target of the shooting.

The suspect who was shot had climbed the scaffolding during a Christmas concert outside the church, New York City Councilmember Mark Levine tweeted.

“He began shooting a gun indiscriminately in the air,” Levine said. “He was yelling that he wanted to be killed. Police arrived quickly. The suspect was shot.”

The New York City Fire Department said it received a report of a shooting around 3:45 p.m. ET. At least two people were transported to Mount Sinai Morningside (formerly known as St. Luke’s), according to the fire department.

In contrast with the FDNY’s report, Levine and the NYPD said the suspect who was shot by police appeared to be the only person injured.

BREAKING: NYPD respond to shots fired at St. John the Divine Church in New York City @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/VC3GyNesVZ — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) December 13, 2020

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said two of her aides were at the Christmas concert when the shooting occurred but were not hurt.

“We don’t have a lot of information but our gratitude goes out to first responders,” Brewer tweeted.

Sanjana Karanth and Nina Golgowski contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.