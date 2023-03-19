Manhattan DA Cautions Office On Intimidation Following Trump's Arrest Rant

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has reportedly warned employees not to give in to intimidation and threats in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social rant that called for protests if he is arrested on Tuesday.

Bragg, in an email to his employees obtained by Politico and NBC News, referred to “ongoing press attention and public comments” about an investigation by the office and reminded employees that their safety is a top priority.

The DA’s message comes as his office investigates hush money payments to Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Bragg did not refer to the former president by name in his email.

“We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” Bragg wrote. “Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment.”

Bragg added that he’s committed to maintaining a safe work environment for employees.

“In the meantime, as with all our investigations, we will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly, and speak publicly only when appropriate,” he wrote.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

Here is the full email from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to his employees, saying he will not tolerate intimidation after Trump called for protest.

The email reportedly arrived after the former president, in an all-caps rant to his supporters, called for “PROTEST [to] TAKE OUR NATION BACK” in posts referencing the DA’s office.

The rant followed a report that law enforcement in New York are gearing up for the possibility of an indictment.

Several Republicans have since spoken out in support of Trump, including his former vice president, Mike Pence, who told reporters the idea of indicting a former president “is deeply troubling” to him.

