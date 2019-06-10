Pilot Dead As Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing On Midtown Manhattan Roof

The New York Fire Department is responding to a reported helicopter crash landing at a high-rise building at 51st street between 6th and 7th Avenues in midtown Manhattan.

The pilot was killed in the crash, fire department officials confirmed to The Associated Press.

NYPD confirmed to HuffPost that it was investigating an aircraft-involved collision at that location, but did not release further details.

In a press conference on scene, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said there is no indication this was anything more than an emergency landing.

“If you’re a New Yorker, you’ll have a level of PTSD,” he said, referring to the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. “I remember that morning all too well, so as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s goes.”

“At this point, there is no indication that that is the case,” he continued. “The only indication was a helicopter had to do an emergency or hard landing or crashed onto the rooftop of the building, causing a fire.”

Videos posted on Twitter by nearby civilians showed a number of emergency vehicles in the area, but did not show any clear damage to a building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.