“Manifest” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The first two seasons of the supernatural NBC show joined Netflix on June 10 ― the same day the Season 3 finale aired on cable. “Manifest” tells the story of a flight that lands safely after being mysteriously missing for five years and the challenges the crew and passengers face in the aftermath.

In second place is “Sweet Tooth,” the heartwarming post-apocalyptic comic book adaptation from Netflix, which took the top spot last week. And in third is the new season of the popular French mystery thriller “Lupin.”

NBC via Getty Images "Manifest" on Netflix.

Beyond the top three, other Netflix series on the list include “Lucifer,” following its Season 5: Part 2 premiere on May 28, and a new show called “Fresh, Fried & Crispy.” The latter follows food critic Daym Drops as he travels around the U.S. to taste fresh takes on fried food.

As for non-Netflix programming, there’s Canadian sitcom “Kim’s Convenience,” true crime series “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” and police procedural “L.A.’s Finest,” among others.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.