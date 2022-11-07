Home & Living
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Manifest'

An ironic workplace comedy and a dating reality show are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Manifest” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The supernatural drama premiered on NBC in 2018 but was canceled after three seasons. Its success on Netflix, however, prompted the company to renew the show for a fourth and final season, which premiered on Nov. 4. “Manifest” follows a group of airline passengers and crew members who land safely after their plane mysteriously vanishes for five years.

In second place is “Love Is Blind,” which returned for a third season on Oct. 19. The dating reality show conducts an “experiment” by giving singles the opportunity to date without ever seeing each other ― until they decide to get married.

"Manifest" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Manifest" on Netflix.

Another trending show is “Killer Sally,” a new docuseries about professional bodybuilder-turned-convicted-murderer Sally McNeil. The three-part series features interviews with McNeil and her family and friends about the infamous Valentine’s Day murder.

As for lighter fare, “Blockbuster” is a new workplace comedy starring Randall Park about the staff of the last Blockbuster Video in the U.S. All 10 episodes of show’s first season premiered on Nov. 3, and although the irony of Netflix producing a show about the old video rental brand made headlines, the reviews have been mostly negative.

Read on for the full top-10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

9. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (Netflix)

8. “Buying Beverly Hills” (Netflix)

7. “Blockbuster” (Netflix)

6. “The Watcher” (Netflix)

5. “Inside Man” (Netflix)

4. “From Scratch” (Netflix)

3. “Killer Sally” (Netflix)

2. “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

1. “Manifest” (Netflix)

