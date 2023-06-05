“Manifest” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Originally an NBC series, the sci-fi drama about a plane that disappears for five years but then lands safely as if nothing had happened was canceled by the network in 2021 after only three seasons. Its success on Netflix, however, prompted the company to revive “Manifest” for a fourth and final season, with the first half released in November 2022 and the second part this past Friday.

The second most popular show of the moment is “Fubar.” The new action-comedy series stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro as a father and daughter who learn they are both CIA operatives and have been lying to each other for years.

PETER KRAMER/NETFLIX "Manifest" on Netflix.

Going down the ranking, other popular shows include the steamy Colombian drama “Fake Profile” and the dating reality series “The Ultimatum: Queer Love.”

There’s also the CW sports drama “All American.” Inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, the series follows a star athlete from South Los Angeles who gets recruited to play for Beverly Hills High.

