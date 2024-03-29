SportsBaseball MLBsan diego padres

Padres Star Manny Machado Tries Bat Stunt And Fails Spectacularly

The player was frustrated with his hitting so he took it out on his bat.
Ron Dicker
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres tried to break his bat after meekly popping out Thursday against the San Francisco Giants. Emphasis on “tried.” (Watch the video below.)

The would-be wood snapper slammed it over his knee and nothing happened. Except for maybe a bruise, as the announcers pointed out.

But the Padres’ comeback 6-4 victory in their home opener perhaps took some sting out of the embarrassing moment.

Duane Kuiper and Mike Krukow, the Giants broadcasters who were covering the game for NBC in the Bay Area, noted how former players Chili Davis and Bo Jackson were solid practitioners of the art. The latter even broke a bat over his head (although the bat was already cracked).

Hey Manny, take notes from Bo:

