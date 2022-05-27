Manson Family Killer Patricia Krenwinkel Gets Parole Recommendation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California parole panel recommended the release of Patricia Krenwinkel for the first time Thursday, more than five decades after she and other followers of cult leader Charles Manson terrorized the state and she wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims.

Krenwinkel, 74, was previously denied parole 14 times for the slayings of pregnant actor Sharon Tate and four other people in 1969. She helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary the next night in what prosecutors say was an attempt by Manson to start a race war.

Patricia Krenwinkel, pictured in 2020, participated in the murders of Sharon Tate and Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. via Associated Press

The parole recommendation will be reviewed by the state parole board’s legal division before likely going to Gov. Gavin Newsom for a decision within five months. He has previously rejected parole recommendations for other followers of Manson, who died in prison in 2017.

Patricia Krenwinkel, center, walked in court with fellow Charles Manson followers Susan Atkins and Leslie Van Houten in 1970. via Associated Press

New laws since Krenwinkel was last denied parole in 2017 required the parole panel to consider that she committed the murders at a young age and is now an elderly prisoner.

