Artist's 'Harry Potter' Face Mask Reveals The Marauder's Map When You Breathe

Accio face mask!

Colorado-based artist Stefanie Hook has created a face mask that’s truly perfect for “Harry Potter” nerds. Once placed on the face, the black maks gradually reveals the Marauder’s Map as the temperature rises from your breath.

Her TikTok video of the design has topped 2.1 million views:

For readers outside of the “Harry Potter” loop, the Marauder’s Map is a magical document that reveals a map of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the location of all its inhabitants. Disguised as a piece of plain parchment, it is accessible only to those who utter the words “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.” Reciting “Mischief managed” returns it to a blank slate.

Speaking with Insider, Hook said she designed the mask, like many of her other products, to “bring magic into the real world to further inspire others to create and be creative.” She also creates hand-sewn plush toys and accessories through her small business, Colorado Pony Express (CPEX).

According to her site, the mask uses “nontoxic heat activated pigments” to work its magic.

According to the CPEX site, the mask is not medical-grade, but was designed using a pattern provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for handmade masks.

It’s no surprise the product sold out. Hook’s creations are individually hand-sewn and thousands of fans in the comments were totally rapt with her viral creation.

“I need one im in the medical field and this is a beautiful way to show my nerdieness at work,” one commenter wrote.

“That was the best thing I’ve seen today! I absolutely love it!” said another.

Ten points to Stefanie Hook!