Shopping
Home DecortargetInterior Design

Nab This Affordable Piece Of Home Decor Before It Sells Out Again

This $20 carved marble candle holder is wildly popular with Target shoppers — and it’s currently in stock (for now).

Marble candle holder from Target.
Target
Marble candle holder from Target.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Target fans of the world know the thrill of a singular find at the red dot boutique. While the retailer is known for bringing great design to the masses on a regular basis, there are certain rare products that feel like genuine gems, offering elevated design at what seems like an impossibly competitive price. These scores often evade all but the most religious of Target shoppers, but we can’t resist sharing the latest one here: a strikingly simple marble candle holder that costs a mere $20.

Marble candle holder from Target.
Target
Marble candle holder from Target.
$20 at Target

Part of the ongoing collaboration between in-house brand Threshold and “Dream Home Makeover”-famous interiors firm Studio McGee, the carved stone accent piece is free of frippery, with a mottled natural finish that, according to reviewers who have bought more than one, can vary from piece to piece. At about 4.5 inches high and 5.5 inches wide, it’s a small-but-impactful item that can bring a dose of modern, natural style to any room in the house, from a dining room table to a bookshelf.

Shopping contributor Olivia Muenter first unearthed this gem in her roundup of Target home-decor must-haves, and we were immediately taken with candle holder’s elegant appearance, 4.6-star rating and overwhelmingly positive reviews. Multiple reviewers marveled at the object’s elegant appearance and affordable price. “So pretty and substantial. Amazing for the price. I’d get it even if it was triple the cost! Solid buy!” raved decor_inspo. “This is such a beautiful marble piece to hold your candles 🕯or just decor on top of a book,” added Ami. “It pops beautifully and it’s actually heavy and of great quality.”

Another thing we could help but notice was the number of reviewers who’d jumped on previous restocks after watching the piece sell out. “This little baby was hard to track down!” wrote LA. Kimmer shared that the candle holder was “so stressful to purchase, I missed out several times but finally got lucky.” A reviewer named Kat detailed stalking the item for weeks before making a successful purchase: “I ... finally was fast enough because I had the Target app open when I got the in-stock alert and managed to check out in time before it was out of stock again.”

If you’re intrigued by this stylish and affordable find, we suggest adding it your cart ASAP.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Project 62 vetiver and cedarwood candle

These Fancy-Looking Candles Are Actually From Target

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

This Is What A Breast Lump Actually Feels Like

Work/Life

What To Say When You Catch A Colleague Staring At Your Chest

Parenting

Your Breast Milk Color Can Vary. Here’s What It Means.

Food & Drink

This Male Chef Had Breast Cancer At 26. Here’s What He Wants Everyone To Know

Style & Beauty

Nips Don’t Lie: The Hypocrisy Behind Censoring Women’s Breasts

Home & Living

5 Habits That Have Been Wiped Out By The Internet

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

22 Unique Couples Halloween Costumes You Haven't Seen A Million Times

Home & Living

This New Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Action Thriller is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

How I Shop For Bras As A Non-Binary Person

Shopping

6 Products That Helped Me Endure Painful Breastfeeding

Parenting

When Is It Really Necessary To Give Your Child Antibiotics?

Shopping

I'm Obsessed With Halloween And Here's What You Need If You Are Too

Food & Drink

Instagram's 10 Coziest, Most Loved Recipes From September

Wellness

New Heart-Health Study Gives Reason To Drink Multiple Cups Of Coffee Per Day

Wellness

3 Things To Consider Before Trying A Nonalcoholic Drink If You're Sober

Shopping

What To Buy From Drew Barrymore’s Newest Kitchenware Drop

Shopping

Dermatologist-Recommended Probiotic Skin Care Products (And How They Work)

Shopping

Psychologists Explain Why You May Need A Sunrise Alarm Clock

Wellness

Love Decorating For Fall? You Might Be A Happier Person. Here's Why.

Shopping

19 Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Cute, It’s Scary

Parenting

32 Funny Tweets From Parents About School Field Trips

Food & Drink

5 Ways You’re Secretly Annoying The Host Of The Dinner Party

Wellness

How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

Shopping

It's Never –– And We Mean Never –– Too Early To Order An Advent Calendar

Style & Beauty

The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop

Shopping

These Under-$350 Laptops Are Ideal For Everyday Computing

Wellness

If You Have These Oral Problems, You Probably Need To Floss More

Parenting

This Common Sleep Aid Is The No. 1 Reason Parents Are Calling Poison Control

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The One Thing That Might Be Missing From Your Walking And Exercise Routines

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Latine Mental Health

Wellness

If You Just Had COVID, Here's When To Get The New Booster Shot

Shopping

The Best Affordable Highly Rated Off-Brand iPhone Chargers

Food & Drink

5 Common Mistakes That Explain Why Your Soup Sucks, According To Chefs

Home & Living

The Surprising Ways Your Ex Can Still Track You On Social Media

Shopping

The Size-Inclusive Fall Dress That Jill Biden Can’t Stop Wearing

Shopping

Nail Slugging: The TikTok Trend That Will Put An End To Dry Brittle Nails

Parenting

This Breastfeeding Condition Makes Moms Feel Dread, Disgust And Despair