Target Marble candle holder from Target.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Target fans of the world know the thrill of a singular find at the red dot boutique. While the retailer is known for bringing great design to the masses on a regular basis, there are certain rare products that feel like genuine gems, offering elevated design at what seems like an impossibly competitive price. These scores often evade all but the most religious of Target shoppers, but we can’t resist sharing the latest one here: a strikingly simple marble candle holder that costs a mere $20.

Advertisement

Target Marble candle holder from Target.

Part of the ongoing collaboration between in-house brand Threshold and “Dream Home Makeover”-famous interiors firm Studio McGee, the carved stone accent piece is free of frippery, with a mottled natural finish that, according to reviewers who have bought more than one, can vary from piece to piece. At about 4.5 inches high and 5.5 inches wide, it’s a small-but-impactful item that can bring a dose of modern, natural style to any room in the house, from a dining room table to a bookshelf.

Shopping contributor Olivia Muenter first unearthed this gem in her roundup of Target home-decor must-haves, and we were immediately taken with candle holder’s elegant appearance, 4.6-star rating and overwhelmingly positive reviews. Multiple reviewers marveled at the object’s elegant appearance and affordable price. “So pretty and substantial. Amazing for the price. I’d get it even if it was triple the cost! Solid buy!” raved decor_inspo. “This is such a beautiful marble piece to hold your candles 🕯or just decor on top of a book,” added Ami. “It pops beautifully and it’s actually heavy and of great quality.”

Advertisement

Another thing we could help but notice was the number of reviewers who’d jumped on previous restocks after watching the piece sell out. “This little baby was hard to track down!” wrote LA. Kimmer shared that the candle holder was “so stressful to purchase, I missed out several times but finally got lucky.” A reviewer named Kat detailed stalking the item for weeks before making a successful purchase: “I ... finally was fast enough because I had the Target app open when I got the in-stock alert and managed to check out in time before it was out of stock again.”