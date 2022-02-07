Mike Pence's Ex-Chief Of Staff Says Trump Aides Were Like 'Snake Oil Salesmen'

In a statement last Sunday, Trump had claimed that congressional efforts to reform the 1887 Electoral Count Act to clarify the role of the vice president proves that Pence “could have overturned the election.” (It doesn’t, though Trump tried to capitalize on ambiguities in the law to use it to his advantage).

Republican senators John Barrasso (Pa.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) were among senior party officials who have also supported Pence’s stance.

“There’s nothing in the 12th Amendment or the Electoral Count Act that would afford a vice president that authority [to overturn the election],” Short said Sunday. “It’s why no vice president in 200 years has ever used that authority, and it’s certainly not one that I think conservatives or Republicans would want Kamala Harris the ability to say she’s going to reject votes from Texas or Wyoming or any other state heading into 2024.”