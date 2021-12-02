Police Video Shows Atlanta Braves Star Marcell Ozuna With Hand On Wife's Throat

Police on Wednesday released video of Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna with his hand at his wife’s throat.

Ozuna, who was retroactively suspended 20 games this week for the May 29 incident and will be eligible to play in 2022, is seen through an officer’s bodycam apparently choking Genesis Ozuna.

Advertisement

“Get your hands off her,” the Sandy Springs, Georgia, police officer tells the player, ordering him to the ground as he points a stun gun at him.

“He was actively choking her when I walked up,” the cop tells a partner who enters the home.

As already reported by at least one media outlet earlier, we have received multiple requests for the release of the May 29, 2021 arrest of @Braves Marcell Ozuna. This arrest was the result of SSPD Officers responding to his residence after receiving an domestic violence 911 call pic.twitter.com/9NoMcYVUAx — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) December 1, 2021

Back in May police said Ozuna also struck his wife with the arm that was set in a cast from a hand injury he sustained in a game days earlier.

In announcing Ozuna’s suspension on Monday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said:

Advertisement

My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Marcell Ozuna violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed the totality of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Ozuna violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.

Ozuna last played for the Braves on May 25. The team went on to win the World Series. The suspension covers games he already missed dating from Sept. 10 when he was already on administrative leave, ESPN noted earlier.

Ozuna initially faced a felony strangulation charge but that was later dropped to battery and simple assault, both misdemeanors, The Washington Post reported.

Last month another domestic violence incident involving a sports figure caught the nation’s attention. Ex-New York Jets running back Zac Stacy was shown on video throwing his ex-girlfriend into a television set. Stacy fled but was later arrested.

Advertisement