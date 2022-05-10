French Soccer Team Demoted Player For Excessive Farting And Laughing

Being a professional soccer player can be a real gas, but the French team Lyon disciplined one of its defenders because of it.

Last August, Lyon demoted Marcelo, a 34-year-old defender from Brazil who goes only by his first name, after the team’s 3-0 loss to Angers. ESPN reported at the time that Marcelo was caught laughing during the team captain’s post-game speech, which officials later described as “inappropriate behavior.”

However, it has since emerged that team officials had another issue with Marcelo: He repeatedly farted around his teammates and laughed in front of team officials.

Although Marcelo was considered a team leader and had signed a new contract with Lyon before the season started, the club was ripe for change and demoted him to the reserves. His contract was terminated in January.