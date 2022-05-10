French Soccer Team Demoted Player For Excessive Farting And Laughing

Being a professional soccer player can be a real gas, but the French team Lyon disciplined one of its defenders because of it.
Last August, Lyon demoted Marcelo, a 34-year-old defender from Brazil who goes only by his first name, after the team’s 3-0 loss to Angers. ESPN reported at the time that Marcelo was caught laughing during the team captain’s post-game speech, which officials later described as “inappropriate behavior.”
However, it has since emerged that team officials had another issue with Marcelo: He repeatedly farted around his teammates and laughed in front of team officials.
Although Marcelo was considered a team leader and had signed a new contract with Lyon before the season started, the club was ripe for change and demoted him to the reserves. His contract was terminated in January.
After being dropped by Lyon, Marcelo signed with Bordeaux. Sadly, that team currently stinks worse than Lyon’s locker room, losing eight of the 10 games Marcelo has played, according to Yahoo! Sports.