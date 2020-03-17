Read Live Updates On The March 17 Primary Elections

Three states are holding primaries Tueday, even as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has advised social distancing in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The Democratic presidential race is now a two-man battle between former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads in convention delegates and appears to be on a clear path to the nomination, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is still technically running, but has only won two delegates so far.

Ohio, which has 136 delegates, scrambled Monday to postpone its primary until June 2. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton declared that conducting the election would be a public health hazard after GOP Gov. Mike DeWine’s first attempt to delay the vote was shut down in court.

Here are the states are still holding their primaries:

Arizona, 67 delegates, polls close at 10 p.m. ET

Florida, 219 delegates, some polls close at 7 p.m. ET, others at 8 p.m. ET

Illinois, 155 delegates, polls close at 8 p.m. ET

