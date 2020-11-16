Ad For Trump Event Containing Awkward Gaffes Gets A Twitter Roasting

Supporters of President Donald Trump faced ridicule Monday on Twitter after promoting a march to fight election results using a graphic containing two major blunders.

The name of the state, Georgia, was spelled “Georiga.” And the traditionally Republican red Southern state, which flipped blue in the 2020 presidential election for the first time in nearly two decades, was depicted in a color that the president might not find so appealing:

Trump supporters promote a march with a graphic showing Georgia as a blue state. pic.twitter.com/d6BnbVLpQi — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) November 16, 2020

The president’s claims about a stolen and rigged election are based on no hard evidence. Nonetheless, he’s whipped his supporters into a flap over the nonexistent fraud as events and protests pop up around the country to dispute the election results. Senior election officials have said this vote was among the most secure and well-run in modern history.

Georgia election workers are recounting ballots after Democrat Joe Biden won the state’s 16 electoral votes by a thin margin. Election officials discovered about 2,600 uncounted ballots in one county during the process, but they are not enough to affect the outcome of the presidential race in the state. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said that recounted figures in other counties closely matched original numbers. Biden had a 14,000-vote lead in the initial count.

Raffensperger also alleged that Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s most devoted allies, pressured him to find a way to toss out legally cast ballots. Graham has denied those claims.

Last week, the state’s Republican members of Congress wrote a letter calling for an investigation into the false fraud allegations from the “George” secretary of state.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to typo Round 2:

They actually spelled the state wrong... https://t.co/SG5LDEzLHy — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 16, 2020

I missed the misspelling of Georgia at first. It's happened before. https://t.co/4gVtsr9aR6 — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) November 17, 2020

#MarchForTrump We'll turn Georiga and Arinoza back to red! — Lil O (@Lilobri) November 16, 2020

Well at least they admit it. https://t.co/3crEbVkhaX — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 17, 2020

These fools also spelled "Georgia" incorrectly. https://t.co/VeVgeMAFTL — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker. PREORDER. (@Luvvie) November 16, 2020

also georgia appears to be kicking trump in the nuts https://t.co/kBZrGQzTCI — Charles Louis Richter (@richterscale) November 17, 2020

Please - “Georiga” — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 17, 2020

The first step towards winning the State of Georgia, might be learning how to spell its name.

Just sayin... pic.twitter.com/UXJvkRJuCv — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 16, 2020

GEORIGA is on my mind



Anyone else? https://t.co/vkRmQDZiBR — Quancy Clayborne (@QuancyClayborne) November 16, 2020