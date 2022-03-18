2 Cheerleaders Just Made The Biggest Game-Saving Play Of March Madness

Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders retrieves the basketball in the match-up against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

March Madness is underway, but one of the tournament’s early games came to a halt until two cheerleaders saved the day.

During a game between Indiana and St. Mary’s on Thursday, the ball became wedged behind the backboard and under the shot clock. Some of the players offered to climb a chair to retrieve it, but the ref said he didn’t want them to get hurt.

And when he tried to grab the ball himself, he couldn’t reach it, either.

Enter Indiana’s fearless cheerleaders. Nathan Paris hoisted Cassidy Cerny for the play of the game:

"THE CHEERLEADER SAVES THE DAY!"



When hope was lost, a hero emerged. pic.twitter.com/8fjEydjr2j — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

“I was like, we lift them up all the time, so why don’t we try that?” Paris said as the two spoke to March Madness digital reporter Andy Katz: